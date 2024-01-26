Menu
Domino's shares tank 31% after guidance downgrade

Domino's shares tank 31% after guidance downgrade
Domino's says it leads the pizza category in Australia and New Zealand for customer numbers.
John Anthony
John Anthony
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
Shares in Australian stock exchange-listed fast food giant Domino’s Pizza fell by nearly a third on Thursday after the company downgraded its guidance, despite sales in New Zealand and Australia hitting a six-year high.The update was issued late on Wednesday evening ahead of the release of its half-year results on Feb 21.On Thursday, its share price tanked, closing the day down 31% at A$39.51 (NZ$42.59)While the downgrade was driven by a weaker performance in some of its Asian markets, as well as France, the update showed its NZ and Austr...
LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale
