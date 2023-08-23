Menu
Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day

Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day
Ebos was the busiest share on the NZX50. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
Ebos Group, for so long a reliable and consistent performer, led the New Zealand sharemarket to a welcome gain of well over half a percent on the busiest day for company reporting.The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained new momentum at lunchtime and climbed to a close of 11,571.93, up 86.67 points or 0.75%, after reaching a morning low of 11,482.32. It was only the fourth and biggest rise in the past 17 trading days.There were 83 gainers and 40 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 25.42 million share transactions worth $108.76m.Ebos dominated...
Retail

Woolworth's NZ business is underperforming vs its Australian parent.

Pattrick Smellie 4:08pm
Markets

John Cullity says acquisitions are in Ebos’ DNA – and aren’t going to stop anytime soon.

Ella Somers 4:00pm
Infrastructure

Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend

The dividend equates to a fillip of $390 per Queenstown ratepayer, the airport says.

Brent Melville 1:35pm
Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend

Markets

A guilty verdict in the Pushpay insider trading case has been acknowledged by the Financial Markets Authority.The individual, who has name suppression, was found guilty by a jury following a four-week trial at the high court in Auckland.A second civil proceeding involving the gui...

Staff reporters 5:10pm
Retail

Woolworth's NZ business is underperforming vs its Australian parent.

Pattrick Smellie 4:08pm
Markets

John Cullity says acquisitions are in Ebos’ DNA – and aren’t going to stop anytime soon.

Ella Somers 4:00pm
Markets

Summerset plans to open two new villages, near Dunedin and Christchurch.

Staff reporters 1:30pm