Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Energy stocks lead the NZ sharemarket down

Energy stocks lead the NZ sharemarket down
The S&P/NZX 50 Index is down 3% this year. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 10 Nov 2023
A softer New Zealand sharemarket closed the week with a half percent fall, dragged down by the big three energy stocks as long-term interest rates climbed back up.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply at the opening and finished at 11,140.4, down 57.25 points or 0.51%. The index was slightly ahead for the week thanks to the 1.3% surge on Monday and has now fallen less than 3% so far this year.There were 46 gainers and 74 decliners over the whole market on very light trading of 22.42 million shares worth $49.38m.Shane Solly, portfolio manager wi...
Disgruntled KMD shareholders quiz directors at AGM
Markets Free

Disgruntled KMD shareholders quiz directors at AGM

KMD is embracing global growth, and the reality is that NZ embraces working virtually.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 3:55pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Silver Lake and its growing Saudi connections

The tainted stench of Saudi money is infecting NZ sports.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Silver Lake and its growing Saudi connections
Media

RNZ reports $0.7m deficit, misses key targets

Total revenue increased to $57m, including $54m of government funding and fees.

Daniel Dunkley 11:35am
RNZ reports $0.7m deficit, misses key targets

More Markets

Disgruntled KMD shareholders quiz directors at AGM
Markets Free

Disgruntled KMD shareholders quiz directors at AGM

KMD is embracing global growth, and the reality is that NZ embraces working virtually.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 3:55pm
Bids for Synlait's Dairyworks reportedly not up to expectations
Markets

Bids for Synlait's Dairyworks reportedly not up to expectations

Bids for the cheese manufacturer were due in last week.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Xero adds deep global expertise, ends painful job cuts
Markets

Xero adds deep global expertise, ends painful job cuts

Xero adds former Uber and Square execs as it aims to boost product uptake.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Business lending ‘incredibly competitive’, says BNZ chief
Finance

Business lending ‘incredibly competitive’, says BNZ chief

BNZ has been adding people in its pursuit of business banking.

Paul McBeth 5:00am