Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

ERoad receives formal takeover bid

ERoad receives formal takeover bid
ERoad shares were already tanking when CEO Steve Newman left without explanation in April 2022. (Image: ERoad)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Eroad directors have disclosed receipt of a full takeover offer at $1.30 a share emanating ultimately from Toronto Stock Exchange-listed Constellation Software through an Australian subsidiary of the Volaris Group.“The board will act in what it considers to be the best interests of the company and its shareholders, including assessing the merits of this NBIO (non-binding indicative offer) from Volaris,” a statement from the ERoad board to the NZX said.That assessment would, in particular, be “relative to the work underway on r...
Carbon prices continue to slump due to political uncertainty
Policy

Carbon prices continue to slump due to political uncertainty

Final ETS reform recommendations won’t appear until after the election.  

Ian Llewellyn 2:45pm
Finance

PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits

The names of the auditors, specific charges and evidence has been suppressed.

Riley Kennedy 1:14pm
PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits
Markets

Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price

Analysts are also worried about a deteriorating balance sheet.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price

More Markets

Carbon prices continue to slump due to political uncertainty
Policy

Carbon prices continue to slump due to political uncertainty

Final ETS reform recommendations won’t appear until after the election.  

Ian Llewellyn 2:45pm
Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price
Markets

Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price

Analysts are also worried about a deteriorating balance sheet.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Hobson Wealth’s Anna Scott to head Smartshares
Markets

Hobson Wealth’s Anna Scott to head Smartshares

Hobson Wealth's chief operating officer is to become Smartshares' new CEO.

Staff reporters 10:03am
Raid on ERoad puts takeover in prospect
Markets

Raid on ERoad puts takeover in prospect

Canadian interests have snaffled nearly 18% of ERoad in the last three weeks.

Pattrick Smellie 9:45am