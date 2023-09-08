Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

ERoad says $50m raise unrelated to hostile bid

ERoad says $50m raise unrelated to hostile bid
ERoad CEO Mark Heine says a new capital raise and hostile takeover are unrelated. (Image: NZME)
ERoad chief executive Mark Heine says the company’s $50 million capital raise is not intended as a spoiler move to dilute the influence of its 18.8% hostile takeover bidder, Toronto stock exchange-listed Constellation Software.“It's really important to recognise that the two events are entirely unrelated,” Heine told BusinessDesk for an upcoming edition of the Sharesies Shared Lunch podcast.The Auckland-based telematics company, which is seeking scale in the North American trucking market, had been considering its cap...
AI in the workplace: potential pitfalls for employers and employees
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: AI in the workplace: potential pitfalls for employers and employees

AI is introducing new complexities when it comes to employment relations.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Ken Wikeley loses legal bid in Eric Watson coal case

He filed the application more than two months late.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Ken Wikeley loses legal bid in Eric Watson coal case
Markets

BurgerFuel Group unsure about future NZ expansion, for now

The restaurant chain plans to rebuild its Middle East operations.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
BurgerFuel Group unsure about future NZ expansion, for now

More Markets

BurgerFuel Group unsure about future NZ expansion, for now
Markets

BurgerFuel Group unsure about future NZ expansion, for now

The restaurant chain plans to rebuild its Middle East operations.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Fonterra looks to trim its board size after flagging $1b in cuts
Primary Sector

Fonterra looks to trim its board size after flagging $1b in cuts

It would cut the number of directors from 11 to 9.

Staff reporters 07 Sep 2023
NZX50 flat as companies go ex-dividend
Markets Market close

NZX50 flat as companies go ex-dividend

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,426.84, down 0.82 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 07 Sep 2023
ERoad seeks $50m in deeply discounted offer
Markets

ERoad seeks $50m in deeply discounted offer

The company wants a stronger balance sheet and headroom to grow.

Pattrick Smellie 07 Sep 2023