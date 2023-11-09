Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

FMA issues stock tipper with stop order

FMA issues stock tipper with stop order
Stock tipper issued with stop order. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
New Zealand’s financial watchdog has issued an interim stop order against financial adviser David McEwen and entities associated with him due to a risk of investor harm.The order prevents McEwen from making offers of financial products and from accepting any further or new deposits or investments in respect of those financial products, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) said.The FMA said the interim stop order was in the public interest due to the real risk of investor harm arising from activities of McEwen and associates that appear t...
NZ sharemarket returns to gaining ways
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket returns to gaining ways

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,197.66, up 46.36 points or 0.42%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Retail

Supie creditors vote for liquidation

Only 14 people attend meetings in Auckland to decide company's fate.

Victoria Young 5:48pm
Supie creditors vote for liquidation
Primary Sector

Fonterra shareholders talk confidence and excitement

They were ready to make the dairy giant sweat at its annual meeting.

Ella Somers 4:00pm
Fonterra shareholders talk confidence and excitement