Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised

Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised
Politics will bring close attention to the major electricity companies' upcoming annual results. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 11 Aug 2023
The major electricity generator/retailers reporting season will be watched carefully for companies’ profit results, not only as an indicator of performance but also for political reasons.The four large gentailers, which dominate the electricity sector, are due to report 2022/23 financial year earnings, with Contact starting on Aug 14, Mercury on Aug 21, Genesis on Aug 24, and Meridian on Aug 29.Last year, some of the major gentailers came in for criticism for making ‘super profits’, leading to calls for a special tax being lev...
Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?
Infrastructure

Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?

Things might turn around for Fletcher a little earlier than anticipated.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Law & Regulation Free

Bronwyn Heenan: Directors in the health and safety spotlight – it’s not just someone else’s job

The WorkSafe prosecution of the owners of Whakaari is now proceeding.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Directors in the health and safety spotlight – it’s not just someone else’s job
Retail

More job squeezes on the horizon for retail sector?

Retailers aren’t yet out of the woods when it comes to job cuts.

Ella Somers 5:00am
More job squeezes on the horizon for retail sector?

More Markets

Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?
Infrastructure

Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?

Things might turn around for Fletcher a little earlier than anticipated.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ sharemarket drifts on US and China uncertainty
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket drifts on US and China uncertainty

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,811.77, down 26.49 or 0.22%.

Graham Skellern 10 Aug 2023
Half of ASB’s home loans still to rollover to higher rates
Finance

Half of ASB’s home loans still to rollover to higher rates

There's an 18% increase in customers seeking a financial wellbeing review.

Paul McBeth 10 Aug 2023
Govt study finds rent inflation 'directly linked' to wages
Property

Govt study finds rent inflation 'directly linked' to wages

NZ tenant satisfaction is low on a global scale, but build-to-rent is gaining traction.

Brent Melville 10 Aug 2023