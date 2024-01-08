Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

GEO to delist from NZX as it continues search for a buyer

GEO to delist from NZX as it continues search for a buyer
(Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 08 Jan 2024
Software as a service provider GEO has signalled its intention to delist from the New Zealand stock exchange, saying the company is too small to continue maintaining a listing.The company is listed on the NZX Main Board and has recently been trying to find a buyer for its business.Its shares last traded at 2c, down 60% since this time last year, with a market capitalisation of $4.4 million.On Monday, GEO told the market the current listing was not providing liquidity for shareholders and was “prohibitively costly and time consuming to man...
Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot
Primary Sector

Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot

The dairy processor has big goals to cut emissions. 

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 08, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 08, 2023
Primary Sector

Red ink for Sealord as IT project costs mount

Moana and Nissui will inject $40m to help fund independent acquisition.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Red ink for Sealord as IT project costs mount

More Markets

Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot
Primary Sector

Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot

The dairy processor has big goals to cut emissions. 

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
No family feast in competing Aussie KFC class suits
Retail

No family feast in competing Aussie KFC class suits

There's no love lost between rival Australian unions representing fast-food workers. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ market peters out in slow start to year
Markets

NZ market peters out in slow start to year

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index ended the three-day week down 0.2%.

Paul McBeth 05 Jan 2024
Poor governance, poor management at Good Spirits: NZSA
Markets

Poor governance, poor management at Good Spirits: NZSA

NZSA boss says nothing surprises him anymore about Good Spirits after debt default.

Rebecca Stevenson 05 Jan 2024