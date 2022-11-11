Govt thinks about competing in carbon trading

Does climate change minister James Shaw want the government to own and run a secondary carbon market? (Image: NZME)

Ian Llewellyn

Suggestions the government might go into competition with the private sector in carbon trading have met with a chilly reaction.Officials are floating the idea of the government running a secondary carbon trading market to the bemusement of those already running similar trading platforms.The Ministry for the Environment released a Request for Information seeking details on how an “optional” centrally cleared market for the trading of New Zealand Units (NZUs) on the secondary market of the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) might work.The...