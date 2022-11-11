Menu
Govt thinks about competing in carbon trading

Govt thinks about competing in carbon trading
Does climate change minister James Shaw want the government to own and run a secondary carbon market? (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
Suggestions the government might go into competition with the private sector in carbon trading have met with a chilly reaction.Officials are floating the idea of the government running a secondary carbon trading market to the bemusement of those already running similar trading platforms.The Ministry for the Environment released a Request for Information seeking details on how an “optional” centrally cleared market for the trading of New Zealand Units (NZUs) on the secondary market of the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) might work.The...
Retail

Warehouse Group bounces back from covid

Sales jumped 21.2% on the quarter and 12.3% on the same period pre-covid. 

Rebecca Howard 10:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Time for a quick brain teaser before your weekend begins. 

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

News in Brief

Winter is coming: My Food Bag confirms CEO

It didn't take long for the board of the meal-kit company to decide Mark Winter was the best man for the job.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Infrastructure

Xero plunges on CEO departure

Former Google executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy takes over in February.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Primary Sector

Dairy farmer takes Fonterra to appeal court

Philip Woolley continues to seek damages for Fonterra’s refusal to take his milk in the 2014/15 season.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Markets

November spotlight on property and tech returns

Investors want higher returns or lower valuations from NZ's technology and property stocks.

Dan Brunskill 5:00am