‘Greenwashing window’ is closing as FMA prepares hard look at sustainability claims

Dan Brunskill
Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Many fund managers have good intentions but are yet to deliver on their commitments. (Image: Unsplashed)
Finance firms making lofty claims about sustainability are about to come under increased scrutiny as the Financial Markets Authority prepares a report on such disclosures. Chief executive of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA), Simon O’Connor, said the period in which firms can get away with greenwashing is coming to an end.He said any firms that are unable to substantiate the claims made in offer documents are “not looking real smart right now, because the window for greenwashing is shutting really quickl...

