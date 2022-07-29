Hatch founders Kristen Lunman and Natalie Ferguson left the business weeks ago

See full details
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Kristen Lunman has been the face of the Hatch brand since founding it in 2018. (Photo: Hatch)
Two co-founders of investment platform Hatch unexpectedly left the company earlier this month, including chief executive Kristen Lunman, who has been the face of the brand for years. Lunman and Natalie Ferguson founded Hatch with Jakub Chodounský and Jarred Sewell in 2018 but have been the two most high-profile of the four founders.FNZ – which acquired Hatch last year – today announced Lunman and Ferguson had left the company, describing the departures as them “heading in new directions”. In an interview...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

