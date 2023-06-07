Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Infratil expects fatter margins from One NZ

Infratil expects fatter margins from One NZ
One CEO Jason Paris said he's working toward Ebitda margins of 35%. (Image: One NZ)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
Infratil is confident in One New Zealand’s future with chief executive Jason Boyes calling the company a “compelling opportunity” for the investment company.The company is raising equity, and will use cash reserves and debt facilities, to acquire Brookfield Asset Management's stake in One NZ for $1.8 billion. The move will increase Infratil's shareholding in One NZ from 49.95% to 99.9%.The telco is valued at $5.9b, and the sale is expected to close next week.In a presentation to investors, Boyes said that digital was a...
Judge set to rule on CBL class actions on Thursday
Law & Regulation

Judge set to rule on CBL class actions on Thursday

A judgment is expected to be delivered on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 6:31pm
Markets Market close

Pacific Edge's plunge helps NZX50 to lowest level in 10 weeks

The S&P/NZX 50 index declined 122.94 points or 1.03% to 11,759.15.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Pacific Edge's plunge helps NZX50 to lowest level in 10 weeks
Primary Sector

Sizzling cheese prices won't help dairy farmer incomes

A global love for cheese isn’t all good news.

Rebecca Howard 3:17pm
Sizzling cheese prices won't help dairy farmer incomes

More Markets

Pacific Edge's plunge helps NZX50 to lowest level in 10 weeks
Markets Market close

Pacific Edge's plunge helps NZX50 to lowest level in 10 weeks

The S&P/NZX 50 index declined 122.94 points or 1.03% to 11,759.15.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Spark names satellite-to-mobile network provider
Markets

Spark names satellite-to-mobile network provider

Spark has announced a partnership with Lynk Global for a satellite-to-mobile network, the same company offering the service to competitor 2degrees.Satellite-to-mobile technology enables standard mobile phones to get a network connection via a satellite when not within range of a...

Ben Moore 11:50am
Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision
Markets

Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision

The company will explore legal options. 

Rebecca Howard 10:19am
Auckland airport appoints new chief digital officer to support infrastructure investment plans
Markets

Auckland airport appoints new chief digital officer to support infrastructure investment plans

The airport sees technology as playing a key role in infrastructure reinvestment plans.

Staff reporters 10:05am