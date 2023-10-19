Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

International tension, high bond yields drives stocks lower

International tension, high bond yields drives stocks lower
A worsening geopolitical environment weighed on stocks. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 19 Oct 2023
A worsening geopolitical situation and the continued march higher of bond yields drove New Zealand stocks lower across the board.By the close, the S&P/NZX50 index was at 11,135.58, down 85.90 points or 0.77%, but off its lows for the day.Turnover, worth $64.84 million, was light, with 95 falls and 38 rises among the 185 stocks traded.Jeremy Sullivan, investment advisor Hamilton Hindin Greene, the deteriorating situation in the Middle East was taking its toll on sentiment, as were sharply higher bond yields in the US and locally.“There...
ComCom takes Zoono to court over product claims
Law & Regulation

ComCom takes Zoono to court over product claims

It is accused of breaching the Fair Trading Act.

Denise McNabb 4:35pm
Self promotion Free

We have a new phone app: download it now!

Publisher promoted; senior journalist starts.

Matt Martel 12:00pm
We have a new phone app: download it now!
World

China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead

The country’s growth is showing signs that its long-term prospects are darkening.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead

More Markets

Tourism Holdings aims for $100m net profit by FY2026
Markets

Tourism Holdings aims for $100m net profit by FY2026

Tourism Holdings has its sights set on a $100 million net profit in the 2026 financial year, largely through organic growth and merger synergies.The company reported underlying pro forma net profit of $77.1 million in the year to June 30 and statutory net profit of $49.9m. “While...

Staff reporters 5:10pm
Scott Tech’s bet on big markets paying off
Markets

Scott Tech’s bet on big markets paying off

The company’s revenue grew 50% in both Europe and North America.

Ben Moore 5:00am
NZ Oil and Gas: 'We're not going anywhere'
Markets

NZ Oil and Gas: 'We're not going anywhere'

Goodbye gas ban, hello NZOG. The firm is feeling more confident with a new government.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ market flattens as investors mull on data
Markets Market close

NZ market flattens as investors mull on data

The local market ended the day flat.

Ella Somers 18 Oct 2023