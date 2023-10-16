Menu
It'll be 'more regulation' for new SkyCity CEO, says Ahearne

Michael Ahearne says it's a 'personal' decision to leave. (Image: SkyCity)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
SkyCity Entertainment chief executive Michael Ahearne says casino operators can expect heightened government oversight to take up more management time and resources.“Increased scrutiny is part of doing business in this sector. What it says to me as CEO is that we need to be better, to continue to improve and ensure we are rising to the challenge,” Ahearne said.Speaking to BusinessDesk after handing in his six-month notice to the SkyCity board and largest shareholders on Monday, Ahearne said he was all about “doing the right th...
Markets

New Zealand's market fell on its first day of trading post-election.

Ella Somers 6:10pm
Analysts appear unperturbed about Fletcher's pipe problems

Forsyth Barr says Fletcher Building has provided a 'strong counter-argument'.

Ella Somers 4:50pm
Auckland Light Rail faces chopping block

The crown company is looking forward to getting direction from the new government. 

Oliver Lewis 3:40pm
