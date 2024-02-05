Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Jarden lifts its rating on Briscoes Group to overweight

Jarden lifts its rating on Briscoes Group to overweight
Briscoes is performing well in a difficult retail environment. (Image: Dean Purcell)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 05 Feb 2024
Jarden is upbeat on retail chain Briscoe Group and lifted its rating from neutral to overweight. The investment house said Briscoes had delivered a strong result against difficult retail conditions.That highlighted the operational quality of the business, such as in cost control and inventory management."[Briscoes Group] has illustrated clear market share gains over the past 12 months while delivering on cost measures with further opportunity as it continues to invest in its supply chain."Based on Briscoe Group's earnings updates...
Convention centre woes hammer Fletcher's share price
Markets Market close

Convention centre woes hammer Fletcher's share price

Market recovers after $165m blowout leads to sharp fall. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Property

Fletcher shares tank on $180m writedown

'Cash burn' rate on ICC pegged at $750,000 a day.

Brent Melville 4:13pm
Fletcher shares tank on $180m writedown
Infrastructure

Chorus slashes $200m from fibre investment plan

The 2025-28 total capital expenditure proposal is approximately $1.3 billion.

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Chorus slashes $200m from fibre investment plan