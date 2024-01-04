Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Late rally leaves market on positive note

Late rally leaves market on positive note
Electricity stocks helped the market into the green today.
Thu, 04 Jan 2024
The New Zealand sharemarket staged an admirable comeback to end the day in positive territory after being down almost 1 per cent at one stage.The S&P/NZX 50 recovered from its intraday low of 11,635.75 with a late rally sending the benchmark index up 28.98 points to 11,759.11, for a gain of 0.25 per cent following Wednesday’s 40-point decline.There were 58 gainers and 71 decliners over the whole market with a light turnover of 13.2 million shares worth $54.83 million changing hands.“We did see a nice improvement, mostly led by I...
Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – Rocket Lab's Peter Beck
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – Rocket Lab's Peter Beck

From our most popular episode ever, an interview with Rocket Lab's founder and CEO.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 04 Jan 2024
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: Inside prolonged collapse of MicroGEM

It was developing a 'simple-to-use and fast' saliva-based covid test. 

Riley Kennedy 04 Jan 2024
Best of BusinessDesk: Inside prolonged collapse of MicroGEM
Primary Sector

Pāmu chair Warren Parker, a gentle giant of agriculture

A scientist adept at business and commerce, a kind man who always said thank you.

Rebecca Stevenson 04 Jan 2024
Pāmu chair Warren Parker, a gentle giant of agriculture

More Markets

IAG includes extra A$250m for NZ in its 2024 catastrophe reinsurance
Finance

IAG includes extra A$250m for NZ in its 2024 catastrophe reinsurance

The insurer is still assessing the cost of Australian claims in December.  

Staff reporters 04 Jan 2024
NZ sharemarket catches Wall Street’s New Year hangover
Markets

NZ sharemarket catches Wall Street’s New Year hangover

Local shares were sluggish after tech stocks slumped on Wall Street.

Staff reporters 03 Jan 2024
Good Spirits defaults on loan, loses CEO
Markets

Good Spirits defaults on loan, loses CEO

It has flogged off Danny Doolans and now Geoff Tuttle says he is out at Good Spirits.

Rebecca Stevenson 03 Jan 2024
Serious data misuse risk for Eagers Automotive customers after cyberattack
Markets Free

Serious data misuse risk for Eagers Automotive customers after cyberattack

A third party accessed client data in a cyberattack.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 03 Jan 2024