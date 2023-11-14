Menu
Long-term power deals crucial to Manawa's transformation

Manawa has a plethora of small hydro schemes. (Image: Manawa)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 14 Nov 2023
Signing up long-term fixed electricity supply deals will be key to Manawa Energy bedding in changes to becoming a generation-only electricity company, says interim chief executive Clayton Delmarter.On Monday, Manawa reported earnings from continuing operations of $78 million and underlying earnings of $39m, up 11% and 13%, respectively, for the six months to Sept 30.This resulted in a profit after tax of $56m, down from the $391m reported last year, which was boosted by a one-off gain from the sale of the Trustpower retail business to Mercury i...
The charts that could predict the IPO market’s comeback
World

The charts that could predict the IPO market’s comeback

Companies see few reasons to rush to publicly list shares, with recent IPOs trading lower.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
Markets

Sanford points to salmon success

Fishing company says salmon tracking ahead of projections but mussels slower to recover.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Markets

Grocery adds lustre to the Red Sheds
Retail

Grocery adds lustre to the Red Sheds

The Warehouse might finally have timed its grocery run right.

Staff reporters 11:25am
FMA mum on Tower investigation
Finance

FMA mum on Tower investigation

The increased cost includes any regulatory penalty coming Tower's way.

Staff reporters 11:05am
Infratil’s CDC said to be seeking bigger banking facility
Infrastructure

Infratil’s CDC said to be seeking bigger banking facility

Infratil will report its first-half earnings on Thursday.  

Staff reporters 10:58am
