Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Mondiale VGL weighing up IPO among options to fuel growth

Mondiale VGL weighing up IPO among options to fuel growth
Mondiale VGL's investment bankers will be busy over the coming months. (Image: Mondiale VGL)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
Freight forwarder Mondiale VGL is weighing up an initial public offering among its options to fuel its next stage of growth, with the board expecting its advisers to report back in a few months. The company has hired Jarden and UBS as its global coordinators and Craigs Investment Partners as New Zealand lead manager to go through all options to fund its growth aspirations, including a potential listing, it said in a statement. The firm was formed through the 2021 merger of Mondiale Freight Services and VISA Global Logistics to create...
NZX50 dips for third day in a row
Markets Market close

NZX50 dips for third day in a row

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,715.74, down 43.4 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Infrastructure

Local government wants certainty over $6b fund

Mayors want greater clarity around a flagship $6 billion resilience fund.

Oliver Lewis 4:15pm
Local government wants certainty over $6b fund
Finance

Brown proposes partial airport share sale

Mayor says council won't "squander" proceeds of airport share sales.

Staff reporters 3:50pm
Brown proposes partial airport share sale