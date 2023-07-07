Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

‘Murky’ rules cloud Manawa’s blue-sky projects

‘Murky’ rules cloud Manawa’s blue-sky projects
Manawa Energy CEO David Prentice would like more policy certainty. (Image: Manawa Energy)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
Tauranga-based renewable electricity generator Manawa Energy is looking hard at opportunities beyond 900 megawatts of wind and solar projects already on its books, with one new project in prospect for announcement in the next few months.But in an interview with BusinessDesk for Sharesies’ Shared Lunch podcast, Manawa chief executive David Prentice warned that policy uncertainty across a range of fronts was a barrier to the whole sector’s decision-making on new generation capacity.While the government’s commitment to net z...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 07, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 07, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

NZ Sugar faces criminal charges over sugar recall

The sugar company is facing over $1.5m in fines across seven charges.

Ella Somers 5:00am
NZ Sugar faces criminal charges over sugar recall
Primary Sector

NZ Pork welcomes country of origin recommendation

The advertising of some pork products as “made in New Zealand” can be misleading.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ Pork welcomes country of origin recommendation

More Markets

Pacific Edge rises as wider sharemarket stutters
Markets Market close

Pacific Edge rises as wider sharemarket stutters

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,959.33, down 43.13 points or 0.36%.

Graham Skellern 06 Jul 2023
Pacific Edge share price jumps on Medicare coverage announcement
Markets

Pacific Edge share price jumps on Medicare coverage announcement

Cancer diagnostic company Pacific Edge (PEB) saw its share price jump after trading resumed on Thursday morning following an announcement concerning coverage by US insurers.At midday, the share was trading at 21 cents, up 123.4%.In a market announcement on Thursday, the company s...

Staff reporters 06 Jul 2023
Vista's new broom sweeping away up to 8% of jobs
Markets

Vista's new broom sweeping away up to 8% of jobs

Vista ditches its product-centred model

Staff reporters 06 Jul 2023
Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry
Primary Sector

Paul McBeth: Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry

Boardroom woes have a way of scaring off shareholders.

Paul McBeth 06 Jul 2023