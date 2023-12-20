Menu
No ComCom investigation into gentailer market power

Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
The Commerce Commission won’t investigate whether electricity generator/retailers have been misusing their market power, deciding its resources would be better used working with other regulators. Independent power retailers including Electric Kiwi asked the competition watchdog in September to look into alleged abuse of market power by the so-called gentailers Mercury, Contact, Genesis and Meridian. Electric Kiwi said the power wielded by the gentailers was distorting the electricity market and “screwing over consumers&rdq...
