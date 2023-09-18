Menu
NZ market edges up while shares in Synlait Milk drop almost 10%

NZ market edges up while shares in Synlait Milk drop almost 10%
Shares in Synlait Milk fell 9.4% by the end of the day. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 18 Sep 2023
New Zealand's benchmark share index rose while shares in milk processor firm Synlait Milk fell almost 10% on the news that A2 Milk wants to cancel Synlait’s exclusive milk formula production and supply rights deal because of delivery and performance issues.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 49.3 points, or 0.4%, to 11,397.00. Turnover was $70.7 million. There were 57 gainers and 79 decliners on the main board.A2 Milk told the market on Monday morning it had notified Synlait on Friday after trading closed on Friday that Synlait's &ldquo...
Synlait disputes a2 Milk's right to cancel exclusivity as share price slumps
Primary Sector

Synlait disputes a2 Milk's right to cancel exclusivity as share price slumps

The shares touched a record low of $1.20.

Rebecca Howard 3:38pm
Markets

SkyCity-Macquarie parking court case kicks off

The dispute has seen SkyCity pay a Macquarie subsidiary millions already. 

Victoria Young 12:30pm
SkyCity-Macquarie parking court case kicks off
Economy

PSI downturn could herald 'return to recession'

Negative business sentiment dominated by election, adverse economy.

Staff reporters 11:18am
PSI downturn could herald 'return to recession'

A2 cancels Synlait's 'exclusive' supply agreement
Primary Sector

A2 cancels Synlait's 'exclusive' supply agreement

The move could see A2 shift some production to Mataura Valley Milk.

Staff reporters 10:07am
NZ's listing environment is quiet but NZX says it's quiet everywhere
Markets

NZ's listing environment is quiet but NZX says it's quiet everywhere

The NZX says it's the economic environment that’s the cause for the lack of listings.

Ella Somers 5:00am