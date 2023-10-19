Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ Oil and Gas: 'We're not going anywhere'

NZ Oil and Gas: 'We're not going anywhere'
NZOG managing director Andrew Jefferies is keen to meet with the new energy minister and for them to get on with policy changes for the sector. (Image: NZ Oil & Gas)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 19 Oct 2023
There hasn’t been much business to do in New Zealand, NZ Oil and Gas's managing director, Andrew Jefferies, says. In 2018, the then-Labour government banned offshore oil and gas exploration but allowed onshore exploration to continue until pausing it in December last year. Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern said in 2018 that it was imperative for NZ to transition to a zero-carbon economy, while Greens co-leader James Shaw called the ban this generation’s nuclear-free moment. The National part...
China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead
World

China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead

The country’s growth is showing signs that its long-term prospects are darkening.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Finance

Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place

It went into administration in July. 

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 19, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 19, 2023

More Markets

Scott Tech’s bet on big markets paying off
Markets

Scott Tech’s bet on big markets paying off

The company’s revenue grew 50% in both Europe and North America.

Ben Moore 5:00am
NZ market flattens as investors mull on data
Markets Market close

NZ market flattens as investors mull on data

The local market ended the day flat.

Ella Somers 18 Oct 2023
AFT new FDA approval could be a shot in the arm
Markets

AFT new FDA approval could be a shot in the arm

Gaining approval for Maxigesic IV could give AFT Pharmaceuticals a boost.

Ben Moore 18 Oct 2023
Lessons from a listed company director: Jonathan Mason
Markets

Lessons from a listed company director: Jonathan Mason

Being a listed company director isn't for fly-by-nighters.

Rebecca Stevenson 18 Oct 2023