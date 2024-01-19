Menu
NZ Rural Land sells 25% of portfolio to Australian investment fund

Staff reporters
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
New Zealand Rural Land Company is selling 25% of its portfolio to an Australian investment fund as part of a wider restructuring of the NZ stock exchange-listed company.The landlord is selling the equity interest for approximately $44.2 million, with the transaction expected to be completed on Feb 8. The investor is a fund managed by private markets investment manager Roc Partners.The transaction is conditional on a company restructure that will transfer NZ Rural Land’s group assets, except for cash on hand, into a limited partnershi...
Agency pledges to 'do better' over empty homes
Property

Agency pledges to 'do better' over empty homes

Delays in putting people into tenancies "well beyond appropriate", minister says.

Brent Melville 1:00pm
Finance

Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation

Employees could get up to 70c in the dollar.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Nothing for unsecured creditors, IRD out of Jenny Craig liquidation
QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 19, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
NZ shows ANZ bank path to bigger profits
Finance

NZ shows ANZ bank path to bigger profits

After the tumult of the GFC, operations here were delivering 'fantastic returns'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Channel rated as good investment as oil companies sell down
Markets

Channel rated as good investment as oil companies sell down

The fuels infrastructure company is said to represent very good value.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ sharemarket dips for the fourth day in a row
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips for the fourth day in a row

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,687.18, down 79.85 points or 0.68%.

Graham Skellern 18 Jan 2024
Synlait faces the choice of the lesser evil
Primary Sector

Synlait faces the choice of the lesser evil

Craigs slashed the target price from $1.55 to 90 cents.

Rebecca Howard 18 Jan 2024