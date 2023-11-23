Menu
NZ sharemarket adrift and directionless

Investors kept their money in their pocket. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket continued to drift on light trading as the latest earnings results failed to inspire investors.In another topsy-turvy day, the S&P/NZX 50 Index had a late surge and closed at 11,187.52.5, up 17.72 points or 0.16%, following an intraday low of 11,133.8.There were 69 gainers and 60 decliners on the main board, with 25.36 million shares worth $88.74m changing hands.In the United States, the major indices resumed their climb, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.53% to 35,273.03 points; the S&P 500 gained 0...
Luxon: talks finished, government announcement Friday
Politics

Formalities overnight Thursday will give way to announcements Friday.

Dileepa Fonseka 4:43pm
Media

The ARN-led offer was dealt a blow by regulators on Thursday.

Daniel Dunkley 4:30pm
Media

The broadcast network has a purchase price of $4m.

Daniel Dunkley 1:35pm
TAB gets into radio with purchase of loss-making Senz

Devaluations push Goodman Property Trust to $153.4m loss
Markets

Movement in fair value of investment properties: on profit and loss account at $226.5m.

Staff reporters 10:30am
No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings
Markets

The meal-kit company’s half-year net profit fell by almost 60%.

Ella Somers 10:10am
Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses
Finance

Tower has been expanding its operational hub in Fiji to help cap costs.

Paul McBeth 10:05am
NZ firms good enough to go global: Don Braid
Markets

Mainfreight boss says more NZ companies should compete offshore and bring cash home.

Staff reporters 8:00am