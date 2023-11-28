Menu
NZ sharemarket bounces as energy stocks lift
There were 66 gainers and 57 decliners on the market today.
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 28 Nov 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket bounced more than half a percent, led by a stronger energy sector, and Gentrack surged on a solid annual result and earnings upgrade.After a dull morning, the S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed steadily in the afternoon and closed at 11,237.38, up 81.59 points or 0.73%. The index reached an intraday low of 11,140.17 points.There were 66 gainers and 57 decliners over the whole market on increased volumes of 40.85 million share transactions worth $148.19m.Matt Goodson, managing director of Salt Funds Management, said the Aus...
Retail

Bunnings reports profit and $400m loan

Revenue was up, but so were expenses.

Staff reporters 4:40pm
Property

Profits up for Skyline, but Queenstown upgrade costs soar to $310m

While Korean business suffers from slow pandemic recovery, copycat sites.

Brent Melville 1:00pm
World

Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not

Recent data has fuelled bets that cuts could come under a variety of circumstances.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Markets

Soft – but pre-guided – half-year result out of Arvida: Craigs IP

Arvida chief executive said “good progress was being made” to mature the business.

Staff reporters 1:40pm
Economy

ANZ economists get cooler on housing

Wellington's weakness stood out in October and government cuts don't bode well.

Staff reporters 10:55am
Markets

Gentrack back in black after surviving UK energy sector slump

The company raised its outlook for 2024.

Staff reporters 9:20am
Primary Sector

Bremworth still not ruling out Napier plant rebuild

Bremworth is banking on its new international hybrid supply chain. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am