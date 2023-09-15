Menu
NZ sharemarket ends week on brighter note with heavy trading

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,347.73, up 34.2 points or 0.30%. (Image: NZME)
Graham Skellern
Fri, 15 Sep 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket had its second gain of the week on the back of strong rebounds in offshore bourses and further economic stimulus in China.The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,347.73, up 34.2 points or 0.30%, after fluctuating between an intraday low of 11,290.27 and a high of 11,365.26. The index finished flat for the week and is down 1.1% for the year so far.There were 87 gainers and 31 decliners on the main board. Trading was extended for the quarterly rebalance of the NZX and FTSE Russell Indices, and by the end of the day, 128....
