Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket follows international Santa rally

NZ sharemarket follows international Santa rally
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% to a record 37,545.33.
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 27 Dec 2023
It took most of the day but the New Zealand sharemarket finally found its mojo post-Christmas as the Santa rally continued overseas.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had an early fall but recovered with a late spike in the matching session – the Australian market was powering ahead – and closed at 11,678.43, up 44 points or 0.4%. The NZX index reached an intraday low of 11,593.02.Trading was light with 15.6 million shares worth $47.9 million changing hands, and there were 76 gainers and 45 decliners on the main board.Shane Solly, portfolio m...
Gentrack block trade attracts Regal interest
Markets

Gentrack block trade attracts Regal interest

Dutch investor Swann Hill doubled its money in Gentrack. 

Paul McBeth 27 Dec 2023
Primary Sector

Westland Milk Products extends 10-year supply agreement with farmers

It did not say for how long.

Riley Kennedy 27 Dec 2023
Westland Milk Products extends 10-year supply agreement with farmers
Law & Regulation

Opum Technologies in liquidation

Receivers were first appointed earlier this year.

John Anthony 27 Dec 2023
Opum Technologies in liquidation

More Markets

Gentrack block trade attracts Regal interest
Markets

Gentrack block trade attracts Regal interest

Dutch investor Swann Hill doubled its money in Gentrack. 

Paul McBeth 27 Dec 2023
NZ sharemarket closes on sour note from Synlait Milk
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket closes on sour note from Synlait Milk

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,634.43, up 6.44 points or 0.06%.

Graham Skellern 22 Dec 2023
IkeGPS ups subs on $3.7 million US deal
Markets

IkeGPS ups subs on $3.7 million US deal

Company says contract will increase subscription revenue 'tenfold'.

Staff reporters 22 Dec 2023
a2 Milk takes further 'potential claims' against Synlait
Primary Sector

a2 Milk takes further 'potential claims' against Synlait

Synlait provided an update to the market on Friday morning.

Riley Kennedy 22 Dec 2023