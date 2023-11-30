Menu
NZ sharemarket rallies with $670m turnover on index changes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,330.2 up 94.26 points or 0.84%. (Image: NZME)
Graham Skellern
Thu, 30 Nov 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket staged a broad-based rally, gaining nearly one percent, following the Reserve Bank of NZ’s surprise forecast of an increased official cash rate the day before.The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded strongly in the afternoon in an extended session for the quarterly rebalancing of the MSCI global indices. The index closed at 11,330.2, up 94.26 points or 0.84%, after reaching an intraday low of 11,192.86 points.A massive 127.24 million shares worth $670.66m changed hands, with a2 Milk and Summerset Group dropping out of...
Cigna, Humana may merge

A cash-and-stock deal between health insurance giants could be struck by year-end.

The Wall Street Journal 1:00pm
'Our tech will be instrumental in energy transition'

Gentrack boss says move to renewables is the planet's single most ambitious project.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
Unity cuts off services deal with Wētā FX

Wētā hopes to take on as many as possible of the 256 staff made redundant as a result.

Ben Moore 11:46am
Demand is ‘fragile’: ANZ still lifts its farmgate milk price by 55c
 ANZ Bank says global dairy demand is improving.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Gentrack boss says move to renewables is the planet's single most ambitious project.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
Genesis targeting 95% renewable electricity by 2035
Genesis targeting 95% renewable electricity by 2035

No constituency for "cold showers by candlelight", says Genesis CEO.

Pattrick Smellie 9:40am
US giant's $107m closed tender win should be probed
US giant's $107m closed tender win should be probed

NZ software boss says Koch-owned firm's Three Waters win was "strange".

Rebecca Stevenson 9:05am