Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket rebounding strongly

NZ sharemarket rebounding strongly
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 10,850.92, up 93.23 points or 0.87%. (Image: Supplied)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket continued its rebound, with bellwether stocks Mainfreight and Freightways making ground and a softer labour market keeping a lid on inflation.The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded strongly in the afternoon after reaching a morning low of 10,725.5 and closed at 10,850.92, up 93.23 points or 0.87% – the biggest single-day rise in 10 weeks.There were 84 gainers and 45 decliners on the main board, with 26.05 million shares worth $102.92 million changing hands.The last two days of rises are a welcome relief for investors...
Saviour swoops in to pay Supie staff
Retail

Saviour swoops in to pay Supie staff

An anonymous donor has made a substantial cash contribution to ensure staff get paid.

Staff reporters 6:37pm
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland quietly adds two new board members

One of the newcomers has been involved in previous port relocation studies.

Victoria Young 4:58pm
Port of Auckland quietly adds two new board members
Economy

Borrowers – and banks – face uphill squeeze even as the economy stabilises

Rising take-home pay is getting increasingly gobbled up.

Ella Somers 3:47pm
Borrowers – and banks – face uphill squeeze even as the economy stabilises

More Markets

NZ sharemarket breaks seven days of declines
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket breaks seven days of declines

 The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 10,757.69, up 16.12 points.

Graham Skellern 31 Oct 2023
Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly
Finance

Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly

He leaves the co-operative on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 31 Oct 2023
South Port cuts profit forecast as trade volumes come off
Markets

South Port cuts profit forecast as trade volumes come off

Recovery will rely on trade volumes picking up.

Staff reporters 31 Oct 2023
AFT’s Hartley deliberately hid info from business partner, judgment reveals
Markets

AFT’s Hartley deliberately hid info from business partner, judgment reveals

AFT has said the judgment is not material and is not appealing the parts it lost

Victoria Young 31 Oct 2023