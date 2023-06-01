Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket rises as US debt issues sorted

NZ sharemarket rises as US debt issues sorted
The passage of laws sorting out the US debt ceiling issue perked up local investors. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
A re-energised New Zealand sharemarket staged a strong rebound, driven by the two biggest stocks, as the deal on United States’ debt ceiling was sorted.The House of Representatives passed a bill to suspend the country’s US$31.4 trillion (NZ$52.2t) debt limit, through to January 2025, after the United States markets had closed.Instead, the Asia- Pacific markets surged. After strong afternoon trading, the S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,916.13, up 103.12 points or 0.87%.There were 46 gainers and 79 decliners on the main board with 3...
Boucher steps down as Stuff CEO amid governance shake-up
Media

Boucher steps down as Stuff CEO amid governance shake-up

Sinead Boucher will become the executive chair and publisher of Stuff.

Daniel Dunkley 5:16pm
Media

New code of conduct for online content planned

An new independent regulator will police harmful content online.

Daniel Dunkley 4:50pm
New code of conduct for online content planned
Primary Sector

Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b

Smelter production hit 334,000 tonnes last year.

Brent Melville 1:55pm
Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b

More Markets

CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes
Markets

CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes

The court was told CBL boss Peter Harris was in charge of and participated in all charges.

Victoria Young 12:30pm
Sell Auckland airport shares to slash debt by $2b – Wayne Brown
Property

Sell Auckland airport shares to slash debt by $2b – Wayne Brown

Auckland's mayor proposes capping rates rises at consumer price inflation.

Brent Melville 11:24am
Alan Isaac appointed to Markets Disciplinary Tribunal
Markets

Alan Isaac appointed to Markets Disciplinary Tribunal

He is a director of Oceania Healthcare, Scales Corporation and Skellerup.

Staff reporters 10:15am
Vital Healthcare kicks off Queensland new build
Infrastructure

Vital Healthcare kicks off Queensland new build

Vital Healthcare is increasingly active in Australia.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am