Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket slips as Rakon shares rocket

NZ sharemarket slips as Rakon shares rocket
Rakon shares took off rising almost 100%. (Image: Rocket Lab)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket slipped nearly half a percent in a day of volatility and intrigue, with two takeover moves and a significant shareholding sell-down in the offing.The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded in a range of 11,507.41 and 11,422.87 before settling at 11,449.47, down 46.17 points or 0.4%.There were 65 gainers and 52 decliners on the main board with 20.62 million shares worth $72.49m changing hands.Advanced manufacturer Rakon received an unsolicited takeover proposal at nearly three times its then trading price. Rakon, which manufactu...
Rakon share price rockets after takeover bid announced
Markets

Rakon share price rockets after takeover bid announced

Rakon was forced to announce the offer after some shareholders learned of it.

Ben Moore 11 Dec 2023
Policy

Christchurch City Holdings seeks active investment mandate

The holding company says it could give the council nearly $450m more in dividends.

Oliver Lewis 11 Dec 2023
Christchurch City Holdings seeks active investment mandate
Energy

Gas demand could outstrip supply by 2025

It raises the prospect of an energy shortfall across the economy,

Ian Llewellyn 11 Dec 2023
Gas demand could outstrip supply by 2025

More Markets

Rakon share price rockets after takeover bid announced
Markets

Rakon share price rockets after takeover bid announced

Rakon was forced to announce the offer after some shareholders learned of it.

Ben Moore 11 Dec 2023
Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook
Finance

Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook

Scales has had a tough year but there are signs of new growth. 

Riley Kennedy 11 Dec 2023
BoP council considers Tauranga port stake sale
Finance

BoP council considers Tauranga port stake sale

The council holds its stake through Quayside Holdings.

Staff reporters 11 Dec 2023
First AI developer to debut on NZX
Markets

First AI developer to debut on NZX

New Zealand sharemarket to start week with a new entry. 

Denise McNabb 11 Dec 2023