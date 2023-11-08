Menu
NZ sharemarket slips as Sky TV rejects takeover bid

NZ sharemarket slips as Sky TV rejects takeover bid
Sky TV led the market down today. (Image: Sky)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket slipped today as Sky TV knocked back a takeover offer.The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,151.3, down 72.56 points or 0.65%. This followed a fall yesterday after five sessions in a row of gains.The index has declined 2.8% for the year after being down 10% not so long ago.There were 61 gainers and 62 decliners on the main board, with 23.5 million shares worth $77.19m changing hands.Jeremy Sullivan, investment advisor with Hamilton Hindin Greene, said the market has fallen 1.4% for the quarter and “there’...
Markets

Rebecca Stevenson 08 Nov 2023
Politics

Lobbying firm shuffles right

A centre-right commentator will now head Capital's government relations efforts.

Dileepa Fonseka 08 Nov 2023
Markets

Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’

The steel distributor is crossing its fingers that the economic environment brightens.

Ella Somers 08 Nov 2023
Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’

Chorus lays out $1.5b proposal for next regulatory period
Markets

Chorus lays out $1.5b proposal for next regulatory period

Investment includes $327m to reach new rural premises and improve resilience.

Ben Moore 08 Nov 2023
Markets

Rebecca Stevenson 08 Nov 2023
Markets

Ella Somers 08 Nov 2023
Markets

Staff reporters 08 Nov 2023