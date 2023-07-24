Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket starts the week on a positive note

NZ sharemarket starts the week on a positive note
Positive trade data was one piece of news for investor to digest today. (Image: Unsplashed)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket began the week with a rise of more than half a percent, with the gains widely spread across the main board amongst the big and small-cap stocks.The S&P/NZX 50 Index went as low as 11,906.98 in the morning but recovered well to break through the 12,000 mark and closed 77.79 points or 0.65% up at 12,018.23. The index is now up 4.7% for the year.As investors hung back for next month’s reporting season, trading was again light, with 24.07 million shares worth $80.45m changing hands. There were 94 gainers a...
Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins

Chris Hipkins has had a minister resign on him almost once every seven weeks. 

Dileepa Fonseka 6:35pm
Finance

Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?

The US market can have more to do with rates than our central bank settings.

Brent Melville 3:32pm
Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?
Infrastructure

Auckland harbour crossing decision delayed

David Parker is still coming up to speed on his new portfolio. 

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Auckland harbour crossing decision delayed

More Markets

Ampol says petrol demand will stay strong
Markets

Ampol says petrol demand will stay strong

The length of car ownership in New Zealand means demand for petrol will remain “robust” for some time, says Ampol.The Australian company is dual-listed on both sides of the Tasman and owns NZ’s largest fuel retail business – Z Energy.An update on the company’s decarbonisation pro...

Ian Llewellyn 12:54pm
Steve Newman re-emerges at ERoad
Markets

Steve Newman re-emerges at ERoad

Newman will return as an adviser to the telematics company’s board.

Pattrick Smellie 9:11am
NZ sharemarket ends quiet week with an upward tick
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket ends quiet week with an upward tick

The S&P/NZX 50 was down 0.4% for the week.

Graham Skellern 21 Jul 2023
Two Oceania Natural defendants ordered to pay over $2m in penalties
Markets

Two Oceania Natural defendants ordered to pay over $2m in penalties

Two Oceania Natural Limited (ONL) defendants have been handed the highest court penalties ever ordered for market manipulation.The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) announced on Friday that in a July 13 penalty hearing, the judge ordered $2.09 million in penalties to the first an...

Staff reporters 21 Jul 2023