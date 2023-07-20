Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket subdued as the bulls charge on Wall Street

NZ sharemarket subdued as the bulls charge on Wall Street
While Wall Street investors were in a bullish mood, their NZ counterparts were more subdued. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 20 Jul 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket continued a steady-as-she-goes course on quiet trading, while a buoyant Wall Street is having a jolly good time.The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed flat for the third successive day, gaining 12.43 points or 0.1% to 11,932.1. After a morning fall, the index bounced back at lunchtime and traded steadily during the afternoon.There was an even mix of 67 gainers and 64 decliners over the whole market, with 22.96 million shares worth $95.3m changing hands.Mark Lister, investment director with Craigs Investment Partners, said t...
AI is changing news publishing, not journalism
Technology Self-promotion

AI is changing news publishing, not journalism

BusinessDesk has begun integrating AI into its news production.

Ben Moore 3:00pm
Property

Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ’s biggest projects

The site is home to what’s believed to be NZ’s largest building refurbishment.

Staff reporters 10:55am
Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ’s biggest projects
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 20, 2023

More Markets

Napier Port reinstates full-year guidance
Infrastructure

Napier Port reinstates full-year guidance

The port has lower expectations, due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. 

Staff reporters 10:11am
Former TSB boss joints SkyCity board
Markets

Former TSB boss joints SkyCity board

The casino operator said the appointment was still subject to regulatory approvals.

Victoria Young 9:50am
Mum and dad investors return to market after months of gloom
Markets

Mum and dad investors return to market after months of gloom

June was the second-highest trading month on record at Sharesies.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ50 rises on light volumes as inflation data is released
Markets Market close

NZ50 rises on light volumes as inflation data is released

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,944.54 – up 11.73 points or 0.1%.

Graham Skellern 19 Jul 2023