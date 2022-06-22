See full details
NZ shares fall as Eroad near all-time low

Dan Brunskill
Wed, 22 Jun 2022

NZ shares fall as Eroad near all-time low
Eroad had a second day as the index's biggest decliner. (Image: Eroad)
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 22 Jun 2022
New Zealand's sharemarket declined on Wednesday, with fleet management company Eroad falling to just 10 cents above its all-time lowest share price.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 22 points, or 0.2%, to 10,678.66. Turnover was $143.9 million.Eroad had a second day as the index's biggest decliner, falling more than 5% to $1.57 and bringing its decline over the past year to almost 75%.The stock traded as low as $1.56 today, which is only just above its lowest ever trade, which was at $1.45 in October 2016. Eroad listed at $3.52 in 2014 an...

