See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Markets market close

NZ shares flat as recession risk puts investors off trading

Dan Brunskill
Mon, 20 Jun 2022

NZ shares flat as recession risk puts investors off trading
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was up 2%. (Image: F&P)
Dan Brunskill
Mon, 20 Jun 2022
RELATED
New Zealand's sharemarket was flat on Monday with very light volume traded through the market as US markets closed tonight for the Juneteenth holiday. The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell just one single point to 10,588.21. Turnover was $84 million.US markets were mixed on Friday, with the S&P 500 making a small gain, while the Dow Jones declined slightly.Recession risks remain top of mind for investors who are watching to see if central bankers are able to rein in inflation without causing an extended downturn.The local share market is d...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Economy
Jacinda Ardern heads to Europe to complete ‘reconnection’ plan
Pattrick Smellie | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

After swings through the US and Asian capitals, Jacinda Ardern heads to Europe for five days at the end of the week.

Charities FREE
NZ Mormon investigation released tomorrow
Murray Jones | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Boasting $424 million in assets, the Mormon church is New Zealand’s third wealthiest centralised religious group and 20th richest charity.

Technology
BNZ won't renew contract with fintech 9 Spokes
Ben Moore | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

A cornerstone customer for the NZ-born fintech, BNZ has chosen not to renew its agreement with struggling 9 Spokes.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.