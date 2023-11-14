Menu
NZ shares lift as investors contemplate inflation's peak

Investors seem to think that inflation may have peaked. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 14 Nov 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket bounced back more than half a percent, with Napier Port producing a pleasing full-year financial result.The S&P/NZX 50 Index picked up momentum at midday and closed at 11,173.28, up 80.25 points or 0.72% after reaching a morning low of 11,067.42.There were 85 gainers and 43 decliners on the main board, with 21.37 million shares worth $77.41m changing hands.Paul Robertshawe, chief investment officer with Octagon Asset Management, said the market had a strong bounce (after two days of falls).“Interest rates m...
National’s tax cuts unlikely to push up interest rates: Goldman Sachs
National’s tax cuts unlikely to push up interest rates: Goldman Sachs

The finance house says tax plans will stimulate economy, but not force rate hike.

Paul McBeth 3:50pm
Home ownership now 'preserve of the rich': ANZ boss

Local ANZ CEO, Antonia Watson, warns of home ownership 'tipping point'.

Pattrick Smellie 3:00pm
Napier Port down, but not out

It's been a tough year as the region recovers from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:00pm
Diamonds and gold pressure Michael Hill’s margins
Diamonds and gold pressure Michael Hill’s margins

The high costs of diamonds and gold are keeping group gross margin under pressure at jeweller Michael Hill while retail conditions remain challenging, it told shareholders at its annual general meeting.It reported a 2% increase in group sales for the first 19 weeks of the 2024 fi...

Staff reporters 4:45pm
Grocery adds lustre to the Red Sheds
Grocery adds lustre to the Red Sheds

The Warehouse might finally have timed its grocery run right.

Staff reporters 11:25am
FMA mum on Tower investigation
FMA mum on Tower investigation

The increased cost includes any regulatory penalty coming Tower's way.

Staff reporters 11:05am