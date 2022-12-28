Although it was a quiet day on New Zealand’s share market today, the country’s benchmark index didn’t appear to be feeling the post-Christmas blues on its first full day of trading since last week.

Today, the S&P/NZX 50 index rose 44 points, or 0.4%, to 11,539.31. Turnover was $59 million – not a lot but also not an insignificant turnover following the festive period.

Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said US stocks had opened lower after the holiday buzz on Tuesday – but that didn’t appear to leak into NZ’s market today.

“Investors hoping for a year-end rally are likely disappointed as holiday cheer seems in short supply,” he wrote in a note this morning.

Innes described the US Federal Reserve’s ‘endgame’ plans in 2023 as top of the “wall of worry list” – a list that also included factors like inflation, growth, and the prospect of a recession in 2023 slipping into investors' dreams.

With the news of China reopening, Innes said that while the reopening could provide a “much-needed and timely boost to the global economy”, unwelcome and ambiguous strings could be attached.

In the domestic market, infant formula exporter A2 Milk bounced up today – up 3.1% to $7.40 by the end of the day. 

A2 Milk has had quite a recovery in the second half of the year, going from a low of about $4.40 in May to $7.18 by Christmas. It’s not just an increase in its share price of 23% but also the biggest gain of any company on the NZX this year.

Transport software company Eroad's shares rose 2.1% to 97 cents today.

Eroad announced last Friday that it would pay $19.5m in cash and shares to complete the acquisition of Coretex. The final price for the acquisition is $177.2m. Eroad will issue 1.8 million shares at $6 each and pay $8.5m in cash to the vendors of Coretex. 

Eroad initially bought Coretex in November 2021 for $157.7m, with an earn-out of up to $30.6m depending on certain milestones being met. 

Radius Residential Care jumped up 5.9% to 27 cents and NZ King Salmon rose 4.8% to 22 cents in light trading today.

Stocks that turned over a lot of value today were telco Spark, Auckland International Airport (AIA) and healthcare distributor Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. AIA edged down 0.6% to $8.08, Fisher & Paykel was up 1.7% to $22.42 and shares in Spark were flat at $5.345 each.

Today, the NZ dollar was trading at 62.64 US cents at 3pm in Wellington, down from 62.37 US cents last Friday.

Latest NZX data (market currently closed)

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 04:45 pm
S&P/NZX 50 INDEX
11,521.20
+26.24 (0.23%)
$ VALUE TRADED
35,812,952.58
VOLUME TRADED
38,134,542.00
GAINERS
60
DECLINERS
65
TOP GAINERS (valued at above 10c)
Radius Residential Care $0.015 5.88 %
Allied Farmers $0.030 4.11 %
Green Cross Health $0.050 3.73 %
Marlin Global $0.030 3.53 %
a2 Milk Company $0.230 3.20 %
TOP DECLINERS (valued at above 10c)
Third Age Health $-0.080 -4.65 %
ArborGen Holdings $-0.010 -4.35 %
NZ Windfarms $-0.006 -3.87 %
Chorus $-0.230 -2.73 %
Arvida Group $-0.030 -2.56 %