NZ shares trade sideways during school holidays
There were very light volumes of trading today. (Image: Getty)
New Zealand’s benchmark equity index remained unchanged on Tuesday in a second day of light trading, with many market participants away during school holidays.The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined less than a single point to 11,162.73. Turnover was well below average at $76 million.Trading volumes on the index were very thin, but Eroad had the biggest fall with a 3.2% drop to $2.13 while Tourism Holdings had the largest gain, up 3.3% at $2.49.Outside of the index, NZ Automotive Investments plunged almost 28% to 47 cents after most of its dire...

