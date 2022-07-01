See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Markets market close

NZ stock market finishes first half of 2022 down 18%

Dan Brunskill
Fri, 01 Jul 2022

NZ stock market finishes first half of 2022 down 18%
Stocks are struggling to rebound with investors worried about both inflation and recession. (Image: file)
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 01 Jul 2022
RELATED
New Zealand shares generally fell on the last trading day of the first half of 2022 and the benchmark equity index closed down more than 18% in the past six months.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 115 points, or 1.1%, to 10,753.16. Turnover was light with just $95 million traded.Many equity markets have seen double-digit falls in the second quarter as global interest rates have moved up dramatically.“A turbulent second quarter is about to be wrapped up and market participants will be glad to see the back of it,” said Jason Wong, a BNZ...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Economy
Mitsi eclipses Toyota as logistics bites
Brent Melville | Fri, 01 Jul 2022

Toyota's Japanese competitor Mitsubishi Motors is narrowly ahead at the halfway stage of the year in New Zealand market share, largely driven by its PHEV sales.

Infrastructure Exclusive
New Christchurch stadium report raises 'critical issues', budget concerns
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 01 Jul 2022

The former project director's report, seen for the first time, raises numerous issues, including budget concerns.

Sport
Business of Sport: Warriors coaching race becoming troubling
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 01 Jul 2022

What can the Warriors do to ease their coaching woes, does Australia really want international league, and will Israel ever fight in NZ again?

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.