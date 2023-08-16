Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZX 50 dips as Fletcher Building shares slump

NZX 50 dips as Fletcher Building shares slump
Fletcher shares slumped, the OCR was steady and the NZX50 fell. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
Fletcher Building plunged more than 8% after cutting its dividend, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept the official cash rate unchanged as the NZ sharemarket shed half a percent.Following a sell-down on the major United States markets overnight, the S&P/NZX Index fell sharply at the opening and never recovered, though trading was steady thereon.The index closed at 11,763.11 points, down 57.63 points or 0.49%. There were 84 decliners and 39 gainers on the main board, with 25.35 million shares worth $115.35m changing hands.The Reserve Ba...
RMA reforms pass into law – for how long?
Infrastructure

RMA reforms pass into law – for how long?

Five years' of RMA reform work could be thrown out by Christmas.

Pattrick Smellie 5:40pm
Economy

RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike

There is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected.

Rebecca Howard 5:10pm
RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike
Bloomberg

In the US, the Fed’s interest-rate debate Is shifting

Recent data suggest inflation is moving in the direction policymakers favour.

Bloomberg 4:45pm
In the US, the Fed’s interest-rate debate Is shifting

More Markets

Fletcher shares hit two-month low as investors lament slimmer dividend
Infrastructure

Fletcher shares hit two-month low as investors lament slimmer dividend

The shares are still up 12.4% so far this year.

Paul McBeth 3:29pm
Beam me up, Scotty: Rakon plans to focus on the space market
Markets

Beam me up, Scotty: Rakon plans to focus on the space market

Rakon’s chief executive would love to do more business with Rocket Lab.

Ella Somers 3:10pm
Morrison & Co buys into Pact’s crate pooling business
Finance

Morrison & Co buys into Pact’s crate pooling business

Pact will pocket as much as A$180m from the sale. 

Staff reporters 2:20pm
Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance
Infrastructure

Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance

Fletcher warned the year ahead will still be a tight one. 

Paul McBeth 9:15am