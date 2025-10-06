Menu
NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call

All eyes are on the Reserve Bank. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 06 Oct 2025
Property stocks continued their rally as the New Zealand sharemarket awaits a further interest rate cut to reboot the economy.The market expectation is split between an official cash rate (OCR) reduction this week of 25 and the heftier 50 basis points.The S&P/NZX 50 Index opened the week on a weaker note, declining 24.85 points or 0.18% to 13,489.24. The index has risen 2.9% so far this year.There were 69 gainers and 73 decliners on the main board with 35.2 million shares worth $103.1m changing hands.The Reserve Bank last cut the OCR by 25...
Brookfield buys Clarus gas assets
Energy

Worth perhaps $2b, the deal follows the NZ Government's LNG import announcement.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Oct 2025
Law & Regulation

IAG is New Zealand's largest insurer.

Gregor Thompson 06 Oct 2025
Economy

RBNZ headcount rises, Adrian Orr gets restraint of trade payment

Staff expenses at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand rose 24% in the year to June 30.

Rebecca Howard 06 Oct 2025
Why Richard Wyeth took the top job at Synlait Milk
Primary Sector

Wyeth is no stranger to turning around a dairy processor.

Riley Kennedy 06 Oct 2025
Leaders, property sector helps drive NZ stocks higher
Markets Market Close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was 62.33 points or 0.46% higher at 13,514.09.

Jamie Gray 03 Oct 2025
Northport expansion gets green light, updated conditions
Infrastructure

Shares in Port of Tauranga, which owns 50% of Northport, rose 2% after the news.

John Anthony 03 Oct 2025
Govt outlines strategy to deliver Defence Capability Plan
Economy

The economy and NZ industry would be beneficiaries.

Staff reporters 03 Oct 2025