NZX to issue 'meme stock' scenario alerts

NZX to issue 'meme stock' scenario alerts
The NZX is looking out for price spikes. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 26 Sep 2023
NZX said today it would issue “trade with caution” alerts when it sees price spikes while monitoring listed companies.“NZ RegCo Surveillance has recently seen an increase in share price movements driven by retail investor momentum trading – where investors buy shares simply because they are going up. That creates the potential for a 'meme stock' trading scenario, which increases the risks of a disorderly market developing,” the stock exchange operator said in a statement.“This scenario also has the po...
Air NZ to lease extra plane
Markets Free

Air NZ to lease extra plane

The lease will help cover early maintenance on its medium haul Airbus fleet.

Pattrick Smellie 5:22pm
Finance

Robertson, Willis in Beyond the Ballot business debate

Labour and National representatives targeted banks, productivity and population.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:33pm
Robertson, Willis in Beyond the Ballot business debate
Economy

US president Biden hosts Pacific leaders in latest pivot

Remittances might get easier for Pacific Islands soon.

Paul McBeth 12:25pm
US president Biden hosts Pacific leaders in latest pivot

