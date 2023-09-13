Menu
NZX50 breaks an eight day losing streak

Investors have an eye on rising oil prices pushing up inflation. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Wed, 13 Sep 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket broke a sequence of down days with a welcome half% rise, helped by a positive financial result from big retailer Briscoe Group.The S&P/NZX 50 Index sprung into life mid-afternoon and closed at the day’s high of 11.357.12, up 58.42 points or 0.52% after reaching a low of 11,264.49. The index had fallen on each of the previous eight trading days.There were 62 gainers and 58 decliners on the main board, with 23.61 million shares worth $94.46m changing hands.Greg Smith, head of retail with Devon Funds Managemen...
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead
Politics charts

Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead

The bad polls keep coming for Labour. 

Andy Fyers 6:35pm
The Wall Street Journal

iPhone 15 and 15 Pro first look: Why a tiny USB-C port is a huge deal

The iPhone 15 may have new cameras and buttons, but what about that new port?

The Wall Street Journal 3:25pm
iPhone 15 and 15 Pro first look: Why a tiny USB-C port is a huge deal
Economy Analysis

Cameron Bagrie: Making those election numbers stack up: show us the money

It looks like we're facing a decade of deficits, says Cameron Bagrie.

Cameron Bagrie 3:05pm
Making those election numbers stack up: show us the money

More Markets

Chasing best practice key to NZ Super Fund’s success
Markets

Chasing best practice key to NZ Super Fund’s success

The latest bounceback is indicative of the fund's long-term performance.

Paul McBeth 2:09pm
Negative headwinds knock Briscoe’s half-year net profit
Retail

Negative headwinds knock Briscoe’s half-year net profit

Duke says Briscoe’s latest result is “very pleasing”.

Ella Somers 11:28am
Moana cleared to lease Sanford's North Island entitlements
Primary Sector

Moana cleared to lease Sanford's North Island entitlements

The iwi-owned operator will become the biggest North Island inshore player under the deal.

Oliver Lewis 11:25am
Million dollar baby: the company listing edition
Markets

Million dollar baby: the company listing edition

A new survey has found it costs almost $1 million more to list on the ASX versus the NZX.

Ella Somers 5:00am