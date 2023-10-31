Menu
NZX50 Carbon Insight: What the data tells us

NZX50 Carbon Insight: What the data tells us
The dairy and aviation sectors are major emitters. (Image: NZME)
Murray Jones
Tue, 31 Oct 2023
Ambitious grandstanding about sustainability has become so commonplace in corporate communications that it often now elicits as much cynicism as it does support.At BusinessDesk, we wanted to cut through the claims, targets and potential greenwashing and look at how New Zealand’s biggest businesses are performing in terms of their emissions reduction.In advance of mandatory reporting requirements for the 2024 financial year, many companies have been publishing their figures for a number of years.As part of the NZX50 Carbon Insight project,...
Why Supie's directors quit on Friday
Finance

Why Supie's directors quit on Friday

Ben Kepes and Hadleigh Ford left the board as the company collapsed.

Riley Kennedy 9:52am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Rakon hits 2-year low as global telco slowdown threatens earnings

The long-term outlook is still robust.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Rakon hits 2-year low as global telco slowdown threatens earnings

NZ sharemarket continues to slide
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket continues to slide

It is down more than 6.4% for the year.

Graham Skellern 30 Oct 2023
Restaurant Brands trading update broadly in line with expectations – Forbarr
Markets

Restaurant Brands trading update broadly in line with expectations – Forbarr

Analysts Margaret Bei and Andy Bowley reduced their 12-month target price by 10 cents.

Staff reporters 27 Oct 2023