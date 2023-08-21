Menu
NZX50 continues to slump despite some upbeat results

Despite sold results from companies like Mercury, the sharemarket continued to slump. (Image: Mercury)
Graham Skellern
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket wasn’t in a sympathetic mood, falling more than one percent despite four of the leading stocks producing solid financial results.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was on a slide all day and closed at 11,458.69, down 152.5 points or 1.31%, the third biggest single-day fall this year. The index is at its lowest level this year, and the gain over the past eight months has been wiped out.There were 42 gainers and 80 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 42.62 million share transactions worth $117.39m.Greg Smith, hea...
A2 Milk disappoints but Bortolussi talks up China opportunity
Primary Sector

The stock fell 12% to $4.70.

Rebecca Howard 21 Aug 2023
Bloomberg

Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits

Qantas financially gained by retaining credits, the suit claims.

Bloomberg 21 Aug 2023
Energy

Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig

Wind and rain dominate earnings, as the company looks to expand generation.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Aug 2023
Hotter coal prices squeeze NZ Steel margins
Infrastructure

Hotter coal prices squeeze NZ Steel margins

Demand for steel products is still soft.

Staff reporters 21 Aug 2023
Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze
Infrastructure

Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

Inflation and extreme weather saw profit take a hit.

Ben Moore 21 Aug 2023
Freightways sights still on Aussie, pushes NPAT up 7%
Markets

Freightways sights still on Aussie, pushes NPAT up 7%

Its express courier business wants to expand in Aussie, will pick up an ASX listing.

Staff reporters 21 Aug 2023