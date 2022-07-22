Cancer diagnostic company Pacific Edge's shares ended the week on a bright note as it continued its high-riding streak of recent days.

The company’s shares were up 5% to 84 cents on the news that its volume numbers for its cancer test increased 32% in the same quarter last year and the southern district health region is picking up its bladder tests.

Peter McIntyre, an investment advisor at Craigs Investment Partners, said Pacific Edge’s increase in test numbers was “very good” but ultimately the market is waiting for its revenue and it would be the next step for the company to accomplish.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 6.5 points, or 0.06%, to 11,302.54. Turnover was on the light side at $94 million.

Although the index ended the week down 6 points, McIntyre said New Zealand’s market had been up most of the day due to the fact that news around "anything that isn't about interest rates is currently being seen as good news to the market”.

He said the index was up 5.6% from a month earlier and with the next earnings season quickly approaching, investors had high hopes as there had been very little bad news.

McIntyre said it had been a good week for the technology sector in the United States which had flowed through into NZ’s technology market and it was why technology stocks had ended the week high.

Utility pole management company IkeGPS was up 8% to 81 cents as well and McIntyre said the stock was still enjoying the positive response from the company’s trading update yesterday which showed first-quarter revenue was up 162% on the same quarter last year – around $6.8m.

Fleet company Eroad also rose 1% to $2.01 after struggling to climb earlier in the week.

Vulcan Steel was up 6.5% to $9.61 after it announced today it had signed a deal to acquire Ullrich Aluminium Company for about $165m.

The dual-listed steel distributor has entered into a conditional sales and purchase agreement with Gilbert Ullrich – the founder and sole shareholder of the Auckland-headquartered aluminium company – to purchase his company for about A$149m (NZ$165m).

McIntyre said the market liked the fact that Vulcan was acquiring businesses and growing revenue on the side but didn’t think it would have a material impact on other building stocks like Fletcher Buildings and Steel & Tube Holdings.

Steel & Tube Holdings was down 0.74% to $1.34 and Fletcher Buildings was down 0.19% to $5.27 today.

On the hospitality front, Foley Wines shares were flat at $1.45 per share on the news that Foley Holdings had purchased Soul Bar owner Nourish Group for an undisclosed sum.

Latest NZX data (market currently closed) Fri, 22 Jul 2022 05:00 pm S&P/NZX 50 INDEX 11,263.19 -6.57 (-0.06%) $ VALUE TRADED 86,324,612.50 VOLUME TRADED 41,944,508.00 GAINERS 90 DECLINERS 48 TOP GAINERS (valued at above 10c) Savor $0.035 8.33 % ikeGPS Group $0.060 8.00 % Livestock Improvement Corporation $0.110 7.91 % Vulcan Steel $0.590 6.48 % Australia New Zealand Banking Group $1.230 5.11 % TOP DECLINERS (valued at above 10c) Radius Residential Care $-0.010 -2.70 % Cooks Ordinary Shares $-0.010 -2.63 % Mercury $-0.150 -2.50 % Comvita $-0.080 -2.46 % New Zealand Oil & Gas $-0.010 -2.27 %

Kiwibank economists said in a note this morning that the European Central Bank had hiked all cash rates by 50 basis points overnight, which came as a surprise to the markets even though a 50bp hike was likely to be part of the central bank’s considerations.

On the back of the hike, the euro strengthened which pushed the US dollar lower.

The NZ dollar was trading at 62.38 US cents at 3pm in Wellington, up from 62.22 cents yesterday. The trade-weighted index was at 71.12, from 71.04.