Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

PoT directors' whopper 'special projects' fees bid

PoT directors' whopper 'special projects' fees bid
NZ's principal export gateway, Port of Tauranga. (Image: PoT)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 22 Sep 2023
Directors at Port of Tauranga will seek shareholders’ approval for a 27.8% increase in the size of the board’s fee pool, with most of the increase being unallocated and available for “additional responsibilities and special projects”.The increase comes just two years after the last increase and will be put to a shareholder vote at the export hub’s annual meeting on Oct 27 in Mt Maunganui.The board is seeking a $245,000 increase in the size of the directors’ fee pool to $1.125 million, citing increased respons...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 22, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

‘Nothing inherently dishonest’, CBL judge finds

 CBL’s collapse in 2018 was one of NZ’s biggest corporate failures.

Victoria Young 9:00am
‘Nothing inherently dishonest’, CBL judge finds
Media

Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career

Murdoch will exit roles in November and be appointed chairman emeritus.

The Wall Street Journal 8:25am
Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career

More Markets

‘Nothing inherently dishonest’, CBL judge finds
Markets

‘Nothing inherently dishonest’, CBL judge finds

 CBL’s collapse in 2018 was one of NZ’s biggest corporate failures.

Victoria Young 9:00am
NZX50 slips as Fonterra result shines in the gloom
Markets Market close

NZX50 slips as Fonterra result shines in the gloom

The S&P/NZX50 Index slipped 13.64 points, or down 0.12%, at 11,318.74.

Staff reporters 21 Sep 2023
CBL’s Peter Harris welcomes acquittal
Markets

CBL’s Peter Harris welcomes acquittal

The former CBL boss had some choice words for the RBNZ and SFO.

Staff reporters 21 Sep 2023
Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope
Primary Sector

Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope

Fonterra has $6 billion worth of New Zealand assets.

Rebecca Howard 21 Sep 2023