Pushpay is continuing with its quest to gain more Catholic customers after signing the Archdiocese of Seattle as a new client.

The archdiocese will use Parish Staq – Pushpay’s integrated technology platform focused on catholic outreach – to help parishes and dioceses in its catchment increase engagement and grow their communities, Pushpay said in a statement.

Pushpay said it creates an opportunity to reach 174 parishes and a catholic population of more than 600,000 people.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle is a ministerial territory of the catholic church based in Washington state in the United States and serves close to a million Catholics in the state including 170 parishes and 73 schools, with more than 60 ministries.

The church management software company said it continues to make progress on “executing against its Catholic product development plans and attracting new Catholic parishes”.

“The planned addition of this customer is an example of the growth opportunity as the company continues to execute on its longer-term expansion strategy,” it said in its announcement.

'Delighted'

Chief executive Molly Matthews said she was “delighted” to sign up the archdiocese.

“Bringing this wide-reaching community on board represents a significant early milestone for Pushpay as we continue to execute towards our catholic growth strategy,” Matthews said.

“We’re excited to be a part of their growth into the future as we continue to innovate and deliver technology that enables an integrated way for parishes and dioceses to engage with their community.”

Pushpay’s market value has halved in the past two years as the church donations company failed to live up to lofty expectations of customer growth during the pandemic – but earlier this year in March, analysts questioned if the stock was undervalued by the market.

The company is currently facing a takeover tussle, and shareholders BGH Capital and Sixth Street have said they'll act together to negotiate a deal.

Pushpay rose 1.6% to $1.30 at midday on the NZX.