Raid on ERoad puts takeover in prospect

Raid on ERoad puts takeover in prospect
ERoad has been growing its North American business. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Transport fleet management software company ERoad is in play, with the sudden appearance of an Australian subsidiary of software acquisition firm Volaris on the share register with a 17.734% shareholding in Auckland-based ERoad (ERD).A self-described “buy and hold” investor in software companies, Volaris is ultimately owned by Toronto Stock Exchange-listed Constellation Software.It has used Brillian APAC Pty Ltd to accumulate its stake since May 30, buying 4,030,653 shares on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges by May 16...
